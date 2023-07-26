State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $558,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $5,056,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 155,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.