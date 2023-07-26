Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.13

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$69.13 and last traded at C$68.91, with a volume of 115727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.83.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$711.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.4986737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

