Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 100,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

