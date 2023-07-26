Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $311.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

