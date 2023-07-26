Stephens Boosts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $27.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of CADE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,502. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,016,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,233,000 after acquiring an additional 444,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,733,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after buying an additional 140,364 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

