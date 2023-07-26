Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 26th (ACI, ANET, ARCC, AZPN, BBWI, BIIB, CB, CSGP, DEST, DX)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 26th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

