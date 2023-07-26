Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Avadel Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,167 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average daily volume of 2,236 call options.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.