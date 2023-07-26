Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 48,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,799 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $276,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 729,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

