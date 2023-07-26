Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 45,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 325% compared to the average daily volume of 10,637 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 827,433 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 199,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

