Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Call Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 68,982 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 183% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,410 call options.
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.
