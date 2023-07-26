Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GMS Call Options (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,373% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $12,024,100.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. GMS has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

