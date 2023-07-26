Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 56,916 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 263% compared to the average volume of 15,662 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 403.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Down 2.4 %

FTCH stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.