Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 223% compared to the typical volume of 3,128 call options.

Vinco Ventures Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 69,395 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

