Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 21,151 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 162% compared to the typical volume of 8,084 call options.

Applied Digital Trading Up 16.6 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $982.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 4.09.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 100.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLD. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

