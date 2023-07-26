Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of First Horizon Call Options (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 25,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 15,104 call options.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in First Horizon by 36.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.