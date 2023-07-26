StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Universal Security Instruments stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,993. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.