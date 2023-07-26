StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 23,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,780. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
