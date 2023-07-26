StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 23,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,780. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

