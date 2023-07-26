StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PED traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,135. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
