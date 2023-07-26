StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PED traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,135. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

