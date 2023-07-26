StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 108,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,637. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.