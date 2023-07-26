Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 33,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 940.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2,626.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

