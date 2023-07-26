Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Stratabound Minerals Stock Up 16.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

About Stratabound Minerals

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

