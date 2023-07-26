Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,903,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

