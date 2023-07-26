Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.69.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

