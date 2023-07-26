Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SAUHY stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

