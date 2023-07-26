Strid Group LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

