Strs Ohio Acquires 11,700 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 662,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,847. The firm has a market cap of $804.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.66. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.