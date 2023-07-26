Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 13,700 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Koppers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KOP shares. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 16,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $770.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

