Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a PE ratio of 501.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,700. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.