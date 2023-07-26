Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

SNBR stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 318,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

