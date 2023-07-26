Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 27,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

