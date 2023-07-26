Strs Ohio Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in APi Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 175,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,560. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

