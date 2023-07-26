Strs Ohio Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Asana were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $7,676,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 793,785 shares in the company, valued at $18,526,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,000 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asana Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.