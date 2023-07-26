Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,367,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 22,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,151. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $276.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Financial Institutions

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

