Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $665.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RCI Hospitality from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

