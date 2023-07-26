Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 615,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,301. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.