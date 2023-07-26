Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 2nd. Structure Therapeutics had issued 10,740,000 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $161,100,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.