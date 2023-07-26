Stuart Lockard Scott Sells 1,609 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $203.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

