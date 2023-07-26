Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

INN stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 336,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 221,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.