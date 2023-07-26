Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.6 %
INN stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.
Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.
