Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 19,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,289. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1,763.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 527,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 425,262 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

