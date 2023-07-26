Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,510,858 shares of company stock worth $70,856,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $59,390,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

