Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

