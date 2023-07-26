Sunrun (RUN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

