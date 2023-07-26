Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 132,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 354,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $363.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
