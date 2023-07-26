Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. 132,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 354,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Super Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $363.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.