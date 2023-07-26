SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Earnings on Monday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 31st.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of SuperCom stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 41,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

