SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Earnings on Monday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 31st.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of SuperCom stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 41,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.