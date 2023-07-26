Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

ZPTAF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 26,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

