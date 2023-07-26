Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Surge Energy stock remained flat at C$8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 403,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$10.98. The company has a market cap of C$795.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8954394 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
