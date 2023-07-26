Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Surge Energy stock remained flat at C$8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 403,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.42. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$10.98. The company has a market cap of C$795.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8954394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

