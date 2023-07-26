Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRDX stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

