SVB Leerink Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRK. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. 1,893,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

