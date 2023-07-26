Symbotic (SYM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. 1,048,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $1,752,085. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 41.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.