Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,561. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 636.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,556,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

